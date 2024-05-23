EU Criticises China's Large-Scale Manoeuvres Off Taiwan

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, May 24 (IANS/DPA) The EU has criticised China's large-scale manoeuvres off the democratic island of Taiwan.

"China's military activities that started today around Taiwan increase cross-strait tensions," a spokesman for EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell said on Thursday, referring to the narrow strait that separates Taiwan from mainland China.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of strategic importance for regional and global security and prosperity."

"All parties should exercise restraint and avoid any actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions, which should be resolved through dialogue."

China had earlier on Thursday begun a large-scale military exercise off Taiwan.

The Communist leadership in Beijing wants to warn the freshly inaugurated Taiwan President Lai Ching-te of the independence-leaning Democratic

Progressive Party (DPP) not to seek formal independence from China.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, although Taiwan has had independent governments

since 1949.