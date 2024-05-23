Israel Shows Ambassadors With Palestine Statehood Plan Hostage Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, May 24 (IANS/DPA) The Ambassadors of Spain and Ireland as well as the Norwegian representative to Israel have been reprimanded at the Israeli Foreign Ministry

.

They were also shown a video

on Thursday of the brutal capture of army

observers on October 7 by militants

from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Foreign Minister

Israel Katz had already announced this plan on Wednesday together with the summoning of the diplomats. Israeli media

had also been invited to the screening of the video

.

In a subsequent statement, the Foreign Ministry

said that the recognition of a Palestinian state by the governments

of Norway, Spain, and Ireland would give Hamas a boost and make it even more difficult to push ahead with an agreement to release hostages.

The video

was released in Israel on Wednesday evening -- at the urging of the families of the young women, who want to put pressure on the resumption of negotiations for the release of the hostages.

The footage was taken from the helmets and bodycams of Hamas militants

who were involved in the attack on the military base where the observers were working.

Even though images of those killed and the worst scenes of violence had been edited out, the video

clearly shows the fear of the bound and sometimes bleeding young women and the threatening situation.

Israel reacted with outrage to the announcement by the three countries that they wanted to recognise a Palestinian state.

In addition to summoning the countries' representatives to the Foreign Ministry

, Katz had also ordered the recall of the Israeli Ambassadors in Oslo, Dublin, and Madrid for im media

te consultations.