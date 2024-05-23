UAE, USA boost cooperation on IP with MoU

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA) have solidified their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the protection of intellectual property rights through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement aims to establish a comprehensive framework for collaboration, facilitating the exploration and advancement of creative and innovative activities, as well as the development of new intellectual property policies and systems. This collaboration is envisioned to contribute significantly to the growth and sustainability of the economies of both nations.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Hassan Al-Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy, representing the UAE, alongside Catherine K. Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the US Patent and Trademark Office, representing the United States.



As part of the agreement, a cooperation program will be launched, spanning five years in its initial phase. This program aims to facilitate the process for American inventors and innovators holding US patents to obtain patents in the UAE, provided they meet the necessary criteria and standards. This initiative underscores the commitment of both countries to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and creativity while ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights.



Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri emphasized the UAE's dedication to cultivating an environment supportive of creative endeavors, underscoring the nation's success in establishing a robust legislative and regulatory framework for the protection of intellectual property. This framework aligns with international best practices and is integral to the UAE's broader vision for sustainable development, as outlined in the "We Are the Emirates 2031" vision. Through collaborative efforts such as this MoU, the UAE aims to position itself as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic growth and prosperity in the region and beyond.

