KUNA Launches New Program To Highlight Kuwaiti Youth's Creativity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched on Wednesday a new program titled (Professional Diaries) that sheds the light on Kuwaiti young people's creativity through field reports that highlight different professions in various fields.

The launch came after the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on activating the media's role in showcasing the government's achievements in executing development projects in the country and highlighting competent citizens in various fields.

The program also explores the nature of different professions, jobs and work performed by citizens, while introducing careers in various aspects, along with interviews and pierces handling different working conditions.

KUNA launched its new services specialized in visual programs and content creation, with the aim of shedding light on human narratives and news stories that emulate Kuwaiti society, to be published through KUNA accounts and social media platforms. (end)

