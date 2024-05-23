Israeli Minister Gantz In Favour Of Official Probe Into October 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, May 24 (IANS/DPA) Benny Gantz, a Minister
in the Israeli war Cabinet, has spoken out in favour of a commission of inquiry to clarify how the terrorist
attack on October 7 could have happened.
"It is not enough for us to take responsibility for what happened: We must learn the lessons and act so that it never happens again," he said in a video
message on the social media
platform
X on Thursday evening.
Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu earlier denied in a statement that he had received warnings from the military about a possible attack from the Gaza Strip.
Gantz threatened to resign from the government
at the weekend if Netanyahu did not present a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8.
The Gaza war began with the terrorist
attack by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement on Israel on October 7.
In the unprecedented massacre by Hamas and other extremist groups, around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.
Minister
-Gantz-In-Favour-Of-Official-Probe-Into-October-7" target="_blank">
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108251766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.