(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, May 24 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree on the seizure of US properties in response to the US's potential confiscation of Russian assets.
According to the decree, the Russian Central Bank and Russian entities will have the right to seek legal
redress in court in case of the unlawful seizure of properties by the US, Xinhua news agency reported.
A special commission of the Russian government
will identify US assets or properties, including movable and immovable US properties in Russia, securities, shares in Russian enterprises, and property rights, which can be used to compensate for losses incurred.
The government
has been given four months to introduce amendments to Russian legislation to facilitate the implementation of the decree.
Putin
-Signs-Decree-To-Allow-Confiscation-Of-US-Property" target="_blank">
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108251726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.