Dubai launches innovative 'e-gaming visa' to boost talent, innovation

(MENAFN) In a proactive move to bolster its burgeoning electronic games sector, the Emirate of Dubai has unveiled the "Dubai Electronic Games Visa." This initiative is strategically crafted to empower and incentivize talents, creators, and pioneers within the electronic gaming industry, aiming to nurture their skills while offering ample investment opportunities to translate innovative concepts into prosperous ventures.



The launch of the "Dubai Electronic Games Visa" aligns seamlessly with the overarching objectives outlined in the "Dubai Electronic Games Program 2033." Spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, this program aspires to elevate Dubai into the ranks of the top 10 global hubs for the electronic gaming sector. Furthermore, it seeks to bolster the digital economy's growth trajectory, with the ambitious target of elevating the emirate's GDP contribution from the electronic games industry to approximately one billion dollars by the year 2033.



Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, emphasized the significance of the newly introduced visa scheme. She underscored its pivotal role in fortifying the cultural and creative industries within Dubai, highlighting how it stands to enhance the sector's resilience and vitality. The "Dubai Electronic Games Visa" embodies the emirate's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation, creativity, and economic diversification, thereby positioning Dubai as a dynamic global hub for electronic gaming excellence.

