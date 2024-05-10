Golden Dragon, Taj Coromandel Chennai Travels To Thai Pavilion, Taj City Centre Gurugram For A Culinary Delight

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10th May, 2023: Taj City Centre Gurugram is bringing an extraordinary culinary experience to Gurugram with an exclusive event showcasing Master Chef Lian from Golden Dragon at Taj Coromandel Chennai to Thai Pavilion. Taking place from May 10th to May 19th, this unique collaboration combines the culinary mastery of Master Chef Lian with the renowned Thai Pavilion, recognized as one of Delhi-NCR's celebrated dining destinations.



Master Chef Lian, celebrated for his mastery of Cantonese, Sichuan, Yang Zhou, and Hunan cuisine, is excited to showcase his culinary expertise at Thai Pavilion. With over two decades of culinary experience and a passion for creating exquisite dishes, Chef Lian's creations promise to delight the taste buds of diners with their rich flavours and impeccable presentation.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Chef Lian shared, "Bringing the flavours of Golden Dragon to Thai Pavilion is a unique opportunity to showcase the rich diversity of Chinese cuisine to Gurugram. I am thrilled to share my culinary creations with diners and invite them to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience."



Surinder Singh, Area Director - Operations & GM - Taj City Centre Gurugram, echoed Chef Lian's sentiments, stating, "We are delighted to host Master Chef Lian and welcome Golden Dragon to Thai Pavilion. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering our guests exceptional dining experiences that celebrate the richness of culinary traditions from around the world."



Thai Pavilion, with its opulent ambiance and meticulously crafted menu inspired by the Royal Kitchens of Thailand, provides the perfect setting for this culinary extravaganza. Guests can look forward to indulging in signature Thai dishes, expertly paired with Chef Lian's Chinese specialties, creating a culinary fusion that is both innovative and memorable.



In addition to the exceptional dining experience, Thai Pavilion offers guests the opportunity to dine in luxurious private dining areas, providing an intimate setting for a personalized culinary journey. Whether indulging in a romantic dinner for two or celebrating a special occasion with friends and family, Thai Pavilion promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience.





About Thai Pavilion:



As India's first Thai fine dining brand and as one of the best restaurants in Delhi-NCR, Thai Pavilion has earned an iconic status since its inception in the nineties. At the third restaurant, after Mumbai and Hyderabad, the Thai Pavilion legacy continues to draws gourmands, while winning 'Best Thai Restaurant' laurels in the prestigious Food and Nightlife Awards. The restaurant interiors - carved teak walls, neo-classical artifacts and detailed panels inspired by the Grand Palace, Bangkok's Royal Hall - presents a Zen space to indulge in the all-sensory cuisine of Thailand, paired with world-class wines. Two private dining areas can be booked for personalized, five course prix-fixe meals, handcrafted for your epicurean pleasure. Our chefs foraged local markets and understood the nuances of the intricate cuisine in the Royal Kitchens of Thailand and brought back with themselves a legacy that is truly unmatched. The signature dishes at Thai Pavilion pride on the authenticity, complexity and harmony of flavours.





About Taj City Centre, Gurugram:



Set in the heart of India's financial and technological 'Millennium City', Taj City Centre Gurugram is just 30 km from the national capital and 19 km from the airport. The strikingly contemporary 5 star hotel in Gurgaon with 208 luxurious rooms and suites looks over a capacious turquoise pool. Singapore-based Warner Wong Design's urbane aesthetic reflects in the imposing glass and granite faÃ§ade with latticed Indian accents and locally-inspired motifs. From fine dining restaurants like Thai Pavilion and Culina 44, to the chic bar and lounge â€“ Tease, the popular La Patisserie and holistic wellness rituals at the award-winning Jiva Spa, Taj Hotel in Delhi-NCR offers a modish retreat for the global business and leisure traveler. Our multi-lingual staff is equipped to arrange pitch-perfect formal events and glamorous soirees for guests at the meeting spaces and banquet halls within the hotel.

