SABRE Awards South Asia Unveils 2024 Jury

SABRE Awards South Asia has unveiled its jury lineup , featuring a top-tier roster of 32 in-house marcomms and PR agency leaders, including high-profile names from Amazon, Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft and Samsung.



The 12th SABRE Awards South Asia, again produced by PRovoke Media and PRCAI, will take place in Delhi on 25 July. Once again, all shortlisted SABRE Awards South Asia entries will automatically be entered into the SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific competition at no extra cost.



All of the relevant entry information and fees can be found here , along with the procedure for making online entries. The final deadline is midnight (IST), 17 May.



The judging session, which will take in June, will be chaired by PRovoke Media editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman and PRCAI president Atul Sharma.



2024 SABRE Awards South Asia Jury



In-House

Amit Nanchachal

Pepsi



Bhaskar Majumdar

Egis



Kavita Rao

Findability Sciences



Minari Shah

Amazon



Priya Bendre

Fortis Healthcare



Ruchica Tomar

Uber



Sanjeev Handa

Maruti Suzuki



Seema Shah Ahuja

Biocon



Seema Siddiqui

Microsoft



Senjam Raj Sekhar

MPL



Shaily Vaswani

Aditya Birla Group



Shefali Sapra

Diageo



Sreya Rakshit

Merak Ventures



Sushant Balsekar

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles



Tehseen Zaidi

Syngenta



Varsha Chainani

Adani Group





Agency/Academia

Abhishek Gulyani

Hill & Knowlton



Anubhuti Yadav

IIMC



Arpit Garg

Adfactors



Deeptie Sethi

PRCAI



Girish Balachandran

OnPurpose



Hemant Gaule

SCoRE



Kiran Ray Chaudhury

80 dB



Nandini Chatterjee

Independent



Noopur Sharma

PR Pundit Havas



Rekha Rao

Zeno



Rishi Seth

Evoc



Santanu Gogoi

First Partners



Sunayna Malik

Archetype



Swati Bhattacharya

Independent



Tarunjeet Rattan

Nucleus PR



Zacharia James

The PRactice

