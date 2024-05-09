               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SABRE Awards South Asia Unveils 2024 Jury


5/9/2024 3:15:37 PM

(MENAFN- PRovoke) The 2024
SABRE Awards South Asia has unveiled its jury lineup , featuring a top-tier roster of 32 in-house marcomms and PR agency leaders, including high-profile names from Amazon, Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft and Samsung.

The 12th SABRE Awards South Asia, again produced by PRovoke Media and PRCAI, will take place in Delhi on 25 July. Once again, all shortlisted SABRE Awards South Asia entries will automatically be entered into the SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific competition at no extra cost.

All of the relevant entry information and fees can be found here , along with the procedure for making online entries. The final deadline is midnight (IST), 17 May.

The judging session, which will take in June, will be chaired by PRovoke Media editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman and PRCAI president Atul Sharma.

2024 SABRE Awards South Asia Jury

In-House
Amit Nanchachal
Pepsi

Bhaskar Majumdar
Egis

Kavita Rao
Findability Sciences

Minari Shah
Amazon

Priya Bendre
Fortis Healthcare

Ruchica Tomar
Uber

Sanjeev Handa
Maruti Suzuki

Seema Shah Ahuja
Biocon

Seema Siddiqui
Microsoft

Senjam Raj Sekhar
MPL

Shaily Vaswani
Aditya Birla Group

Shefali Sapra
Diageo

Sreya Rakshit
Merak Ventures

Sushant Balsekar
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Tehseen Zaidi
Syngenta

Varsha Chainani
Adani Group


Agency/Academia
Abhishek Gulyani
Hill & Knowlton

Anubhuti Yadav
IIMC

Arpit Garg
Adfactors

Deeptie Sethi
PRCAI

Girish Balachandran
OnPurpose

Hemant Gaule
SCoRE

Kiran Ray Chaudhury
80 dB

Nandini Chatterjee
Independent

Noopur Sharma
PR Pundit Havas

Rekha Rao
Zeno

Rishi Seth
Evoc

Santanu Gogoi
First Partners

Sunayna Malik
Archetype

Swati Bhattacharya
Independent

Tarunjeet Rattan
Nucleus PR

Zacharia James
The PRactice

PRovoke

