SABRE Awards South Asia Unveils 2024 Jury

SABRE Awards South Asia has unveiled its jury lineup , featuring a top-tier roster of 32 in-house marcomms and PR agency leaders, including high-profile names from Amazon, Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft and Samsung.
The 12th SABRE Awards South Asia, again produced by PRovoke Media and PRCAI, will take place in Delhi on 25 July. Once again, all shortlisted SABRE Awards South Asia entries will automatically be entered into the SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific competition at no extra cost.
All of the relevant entry information and fees can be found here , along with the procedure for making online entries. The final deadline is midnight (IST), 17 May.
The judging session, which will take in June, will be chaired by PRovoke Media editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman and PRCAI president Atul Sharma.
2024 SABRE Awards South Asia Jury
In-House
Amit Nanchachal
Pepsi
Bhaskar Majumdar
Egis
Kavita Rao
Findability Sciences
Minari Shah
Amazon
Priya Bendre
Fortis Healthcare
Ruchica Tomar
Uber
Sanjeev Handa
Maruti Suzuki
Seema Shah Ahuja
Biocon
Seema Siddiqui
Microsoft
Senjam Raj Sekhar
MPL
Shaily Vaswani
Aditya Birla Group
Shefali Sapra
Diageo
Sreya Rakshit
Merak Ventures
Sushant Balsekar
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles
Tehseen Zaidi
Syngenta
Varsha Chainani
Adani Group
Agency/Academia
Abhishek Gulyani
Hill & Knowlton
Anubhuti Yadav
IIMC
Arpit Garg
Adfactors
Deeptie Sethi
PRCAI
Girish Balachandran
OnPurpose
Hemant Gaule
SCoRE
Kiran Ray Chaudhury
80 dB
Nandini Chatterjee
Independent
Noopur Sharma
PR Pundit Havas
Rekha Rao
Zeno
Rishi Seth
Evoc
Santanu Gogoi
First Partners
Sunayna Malik
Archetype
Swati Bhattacharya
Independent
Tarunjeet Rattan
Nucleus PR
Zacharia James
The PRactice
