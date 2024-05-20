(MENAFN) Grant Shapps, the United Kingdom Defense Secretary, has reiterated the stance of the Western powers, emphasizing the lack of desire for direct military confrontation with Russia concerning the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Shapps highlighted the reluctance of the UK and other Western nations to engage in a direct military conflict with Russia, particularly over the situation in Crimea.



In recent statements, Shapps indicated that there is apprehension within the international community, particularly in Berlin, regarding the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine out of concern that they could potentially be used against Russian targets in Crimea. This sentiment follows earlier declarations by British officials allowing the deployment of United Kingdom-made weapons for attacks deep inside Russia and Crimea.



Despite tensions escalating between Russia and the United Kingdom over the issue of military aid to Ukraine, Shapps emphasized that the Western approach is rooted in avoiding direct confrontation with Russia. He underscored that the United Kingdom's stance aligns with that of other Western nations, with a shared commitment to de-escalating tensions and seeking diplomatic resolutions to the crisis.



In response to criticism and warnings from Russian authorities, Shapps reaffirmed the United Kingdom's position, stating that the country has been forthcoming about the utilization of its weapons by Ukraine, including in Crimea, which is widely regarded as an integral part of Ukraine by most countries despite its annexation by Russia in 2014.



Shapps' comments come amid ongoing diplomatic maneuvers and efforts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict. The United Kingdom's emphasis on diplomatic solutions and avoidance of direct military engagement underscores the delicate balance of power dynamics and the high stakes involved in the ongoing crisis.

