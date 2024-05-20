Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Sign Bilateral Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the business forum, six bilateral documents weresigned between Azerbaijani and Tajik companies on cooperation intrade, mining, and agriculture, Azernews reports.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed betweenTALCO OJSC and Azeraluminium OJSC.

The state unitary enterprise Tajagropromexport of the ExportAgency under the Government of Tajikistan and the AzerbaijanIndustrial Corporation OJSC signed an Agreement on cooperation inthe field of mutual trade.

A cooperation agreement on selling cottonseed oil and exchangingexperience in the field of textile production was signed byLesinvest LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial CorporationOJSC.

Vodi Zarrin Agrarian Alliance LLC (Tajikistan) and AzerbaijanIndustrial Corporation OJSC signed an Agreement on cooperation inthe fields of cotton growing, raw cotton processing, and textileproduction.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of cotton growing, aswell as the processing of cotton seeds was signed by Marmari LLC(Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of export-importoperations was signed between SIR-DARYO LLC (Tajikistan) andAzerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.