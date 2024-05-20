European stocks rise amid interest rate uncertainty

(MENAFN) In the early hours of trading on Monday, European stocks exhibited a modest uptick, although trading activity remained subdued as uncertainty regarding the trajectory of interest rates tempered the influence of gains seen in commodity-related equities. As of 07:16 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index posted a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, lingering just below the record highs achieved in the previous week.



Notably, shares of mining, oil, and gas companies experienced notable gains, climbing by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, and leading the sectoral advancements. This surge in stock prices coincided with a surge in copper prices to record levels, attributed to measures aimed at bolstering real estate in China and favorable industrial data surpassing expectations. Furthermore, gold prices also reached new peaks, while crude oil prices ascended amid political uncertainties prevalent in major oil-producing nations.



However, the buoyancy stemming from rising commodity prices was somewhat offset by an increase in sovereign bond yields across the eurozone. This uptick in yields came in the wake of cautionary statements issued by officials from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, who emphasized the uncertain path towards potential rate adjustments. This lingering uncertainty surrounding interest rates contributed to a restrained trading environment, despite the positive momentum observed in commodity-linked sectors.

