Aamir Khan Takes A Break From ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Shoot, Flies To Mumbai To Cast Vote With Kiran

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan stepped out on Monday to fulfil his civic duty by casting his vote in the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The actor was accompanied by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The two cast their votes at St. Anne's School polling station in the Pali Hill area of Bandra in Mumbai.

Both Aamir and Kiran opted for a casual style for the occasion.

Aamir wore a black T-shirt paired with blue pants, while Kiran was seen in a white kurta paired with black pants.

Aamir took a break from the shooting of his film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on Monday and flew back to Mumbai to cast his vote.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' revolves around Down syndrome and is reportedly a drama film.