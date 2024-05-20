               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport


5/20/2024 6:25:00 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat arrested four ISIS terrorist, all Sri Lankan nationals from at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. As per media reports, the four suspects have been taken to undisclosed location and will undergo intense interrogation as the security agencies seek more information on their module and motive behind the presence at the Ahmedabad airport.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Live Mint

