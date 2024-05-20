Ukrainian Armed Forces Neutralize 8,280 Russian Servicemen In One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Defense Forces neutralized 8,280 Russian soldiers.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the week, the enemy's estimated losses amounted to 8,280 Russian invaders, including irretrievable and sanitary losses. Tanks - 91, armored combat vehicles - 213, artillery systems - 200, multiple launch rocket systems - four, air defense systems - six, as well as four airplanes, one helicopter, 219 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, and seven cruise missiles. 373 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks were destroyed, 29 units of special equipment, and also one Russian ship, which was hit yesterday in Sevastopol,” said Lykhovii.

According to him, over the past week, the aviation of the Armed Forces and missile units struck 125 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In addition, he noted that over the past week, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 90 out of 90 enemy kamikaze drones, as well as 79 Lancet drones.

As reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 20, 2022, amounted to about 493,690 people, including 1,400 people in the past 24 hours.