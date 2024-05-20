LS Elections: Brisk Polling In Baramulla As 35% Polling Recorded Till 1 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than one-third of the 17.37 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm in the polling for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.
The voter turnout in the constituency was 35.08 per cent, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
An official of the election department said polling was going on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.
Giving assembly segment-wise data of poll percentage, the officials said the Langate segment in Kupwara district recorded the highest turnout of 40.53 percent till 1 pm.
Bandipora, Beerwah, Budgam, Gulmarg, Handwara, Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Pattan, Rafiabad, Sonawari, Trehgam, Uri, Baramulla, Gurez and Wagoor-Kreeri segments recorded more than 30 per cent turnout while Sopore recorded the lowest turnout of 19.44 per cent. Read Also Give Up Arms, Return To Family: Militant's Brother Says To Him From Polling Booth LS Elections: Baramulla Records 21.56% Voter Turnout In First Four Hours
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.
The polling will close at 6 pm in the constituency which had recorded a turnout of nearly 34.89 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
