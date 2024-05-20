India's ambassador to Armenia highlights interest in utilizing Iran's Chabahar port

(MENAFN) Nilakshi Saha Sinha, India's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, has underscored Armenia's interest in utilizing Iran's Chabahar port, a joint development project between India and Iran. Speaking to local Armenian media, Sinha highlighted a visit by Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan to the Chabahar port in December 2023 to explore potential collaboration.



The ambassador emphasized the collaborative nature of the Chabahar port's development and expressed India's readiness to consider clear proposals from the Armenian side regarding its utilization. Sinha noted that Armenian officials have demonstrated keen interest in leveraging the strategic location and infrastructure of the Chabahar port to enhance connectivity and trade opportunities.



Regarding Armenia's potential role in facilitating communication routes from India to the Chabahar port and onward to the Black Sea, Sinha highlighted the significance of communication projects for landlocked countries like Armenia. She suggested that Armenia's involvement could contribute to the development of vital transportation corridors, further enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation.



In a significant development earlier this month, Iran and India finalized a long-term agreement that grants India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) operational rights for a terminal at the Chabahar port. This agreement, signed by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and India’s Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran, marks a milestone in bilateral and regional economic cooperation.



Sonowal emphasized the pivotal role of the agreement in facilitating strategic cooperation between Iran and India and fostering commercial and economic ties in the region. He highlighted the agreement's significance in attracting investments and expanding trade links, particularly within the framework of international transport corridors like the north-south corridor involving Iran and Russia.



India anticipates that the Chabahar port project will enhance its connectivity with international transport corridors and bolster trade relations with Central Asia. The agreement paves the way for substantial investments in port infrastructure, laying the foundation for greater regional integration and economic growth.

