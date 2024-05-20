Mall Of Qatar Hosts Al Maha Art Exhibition, Showcasing Works By Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mall of Qatar inaugurated Al Maha Art Exhibition, a vibrant celebration of Qatar's rich and diverse culture, showcasing creative designs from esteemed educational institutions: Qatar International Primary School, Qatar International Secondary School, American School of Doha, Preparatory School BH, Sherborne Preparatory School AR, Sherborne Qetaf, QFBA-Northumbria University, CUC Ulster University, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Step One International school, and the talented artist Mehdi Nabavi.

The launch was celebrated in the presence of representatives from the participating educational institutions, the talented students, along with their families and friends, and Mall of Qatar's management team. With a focus on the iconic Arabian Oryx, Qatar's national animal representing beauty and resilience, the students' artworks brilliantly amplified these qualities with their profound creativity, infusing each piece with joy and elegance.

Malini Saldanha, Head of Marketing and External Affairs at Sherborne Qatar, hailed the school's enthusiastic participation in Al Maha Art Exhibition, emphasising Sherborne Qatar's commitment to nurturing students' talents and fostering a culture of creativity within its community.

“We are thrilled to be part of Al Maha Art Exhibition,” stated Saldanha.“This opportunity to paint the Oryx has enabled our students to express their creativity and uphold our core values. We take immense pride in their artistic contributions, which truly reflect the essence of Sherborne's values. Their collaborative spirit and innovative approach have truly brought the essence of our schools to life”.

Rim Kabbara, Director of Step One International School, conveyed her school's pride in being part of Al Maha Art Initiative, saying:“Step One International School was honored to be part of this wonderful initiative to showcase our students' artistic talents and creativity while working on the Oryx project. Students got their inspiration and designs from the country they live in and cherish the most: QATAR”.

Yahya, a student from Qatar International School, demonstrated remarkable dedication and creativity as he shared his excitement for the project, saying:“We really enjoyed coming to work on the oryx! We had so many ideas that we wanted to add into our design, and we talked a lot about how to combine all our ideas together. We love that our oryx has fun patterns to represent the diversity here in Qatar”.

Simran Santosh Kadam, a student at CUC Ulster University, expressed her happiness with the final Oryx design, a product of collective effort, saying:“Bringing together nature and technology in this art project was truly a work of passion and perseverance. It required dedication and hard work from everyone involved and we're proud of the meaningful result”.

The organisation of the exhibition is driven by Mall of Qatar's support for social initiatives that foster creativity, innovation, skill development, and the preservation of Qatari values and traditions.

Visitors are invited to admire these exquisite masterpieces adorning Mall of Qatar's Luxury Court until July 28.