KOBIA Offers Support To Tajik Businesses Seeking Partners In Azerbaijan

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium BusinessDevelopment Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, expressedreadiness to assist Tajik business circles in forging partnershipswith their Azerbaijani counterparts, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku,Mammadov highlighted KOBIA's commitment to aiding Tajikentrepreneurs in navigating the Azerbaijani market and identifyingpotential business allies through the "SME friendly" network.

Moreover, Mammadov extended an offer to share KOBIA's successfulexperiences in providing streamlined government-to-business (G2B)and business-to-business (B2B) services with Tajik colleagues. Thiscollaborative approach underscores KOBIA's dedication to fosteringmutually beneficial economic ties between Tajikistan andAzerbaijan.

He also emphasised that at least 503 foreign companieswishing to establish a business in the Karabakh region applied toKOBIA.

"The total number of applications is more than 1,900,"he said.

According to him, construction, tourism, miningindustry, transport, and agriculture are the priority areas in theliberated territories.