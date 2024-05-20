Gauahar Khan Finally Gets To Vote After Facing 'Difficulties' At Mumbai Polling Booth

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan claimed on Monday that she finally got to cast her vote after facing a lot of 'difficulty' at the polling centre in Mumbai.

"Yes, finally I have done it... Humne vote kardiya. I want to tell you that no matter how difficult and confusing it is, people can help... It can get confusing at the booths. But please guys, go and vote. Thoda mehnat kariye. Apne IDs dhoondiye. Go look at all the addresses to find where your name is, in which booth. Just go and vote because voting is very important in a democracy," she posted on Instagram.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to slam the polling booth authorities after her name reportedly went missing from the list of potential voters. She, however, deleted the post later.

In the now-removed post, Gauahar said:“I have an appeal -- why do we have Aadhaar cards if we are not considered citizens enough to vote? Your Aadhaar card is your identity that you are an Indian citizen and you should be able to vote. But when you go to the voting counter, the booth that has your building members on its list, everyone is there except people who actually live in the building.”

She also claimed that“people who left the building are still on the list".

“I am just making a humble appeal that on the basis of your Aadhaar card, you must be allowed to vote as Indian citizens,” she said.

In another video, she asked,“If you are an Indian citizen and you present your Aadhaar card for every important thing in your life... Why not at the voting counters? Why are we being denied our right to vote?”

“The list does not have your names but it has names of people who are not even living in the building. They say it was this year's survey. But it cannot be, because they left the building three years ago.”

She also appealed to the "Election Commission of India or whichever body that makes decisions for the voting process in India" to allow the use of Aadhaar cards or passports for voting.