Dick's, NIKE to Host“It's Her Shot” Tour

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) announced their fourth annual It's Her Shot tour, which will stop in six cities across the country –– New Haven, New York City, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles –– between May and October 2024. Past and present WNBA players and other notable basketball figures will join DICK'S and Nike at each stop of the tour to participate in practice drills, skills clinics, and courtside chats. At the conclusion of this year, It's Her Shot will have hosted an event in all 12 WNBA markets.

Offering a full day of competitive and educational fun, It's Her Shot events include pick-up games, pro-led practice drills, courtside chats with professional players, coaches and legends, product giveaways, footwear trialing of the latest Nike releases and sports bra fittings to help athletes find the proper fit so that they can move with comfort and confidence.

Since its debut in 2021, It's Her Shot has stopped in 9 cities, hosted more than 2,000 youth athletes, and donated $260,000 to youth organizations across the country. This year, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will award $60,000 in Sports Matter Grants to community partners in each city to ensure that more girls have access to sport and can thrive on and off the court.

DKS shares hiked $2.34, or 1.2%, to $198.49, while those for NKE shrank 21 cents to $93.37.









