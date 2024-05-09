Apple CEO Succession: Who Will Take Over After Tim Cook? Here’S What Latest Report Suggests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple CEO Tim Cook has been Steve Jobs' successor since his retirement in 2011. As his career comes to an end, the question arises: who will succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO? Cook has undoubtedly pushed Apple to new heights, and his resignation will be accompanied by a great deal of responsibility.



Cook filled in large shoes as CEO, taking the post from founder Steve Jobs in 2011. The Bloomberg report noted that change of leadership was not "imminent", but Jobs had handpicked his successor, and we could expect the same from Cook. Sources told the publication they expect Cook to remain for at least another three more years.

According to Bloomberg, the top contender is Jeff Williams, Apple's current Chief Operating Officer who has been with the business for 25 years. He has expertise in operations and management, but his age may work against him.

Other names include Craig Federighi, who leads the software engineering department, and Deirdre O'Brien, who oversees the company's worldwide retail operations, according to the newspaper. Both of them possess important talents and expertise.

Similarly, executives like Phil Schiller and Dan Riccio are considered to be nearing the end of their tenures at Apple, making them less probable candidates for the CEO position.

Another strong possibility is John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He is a decade younger than the others and has worked in key areas such as product development and regulatory relations.

Notably, Tim Cook has not indicated that he will retire from the firm, but the board may struggle to make the difficult decision when the time comes.