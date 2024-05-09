Champions League 2023-24: New Angle Of Controversial Offside Incident In Real Madrid Vs Bayern Clash Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fresh perspective on the contentious offside incident during the Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday has surfaced, amplifying the controversy surrounding Bayern Munich's denied late equalizer against Real Madrid - a call that Thomas Tuchel labelled as "an absolute disaster."

In a pulsating atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu, the hosts orchestrated a late comeback to clinch a 2-1 victory on the night, courtesy of Joselu's brace, sealing a 4-3 aggregate triumph. Their winning momentum was bolstered by a glaring error from Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.

Amidst the drama, Bayern managed to level the scoreline in stoppage time through Matthijs de Ligt. However, jubilation turned to dismay as the goal was disallowed due to Noussair Mazraoui being adjudged offside. With the assistant referee's flag halting play, VAR was unable to intervene, highlighting a procedural oversight. Consequently, the crucial goal was nullified, much to Bayern's chagrin.

Following the match, beIN Sports revealed an angle indicating that Mazraoui was, in fact, onside during the build-up to de Ligt's goal. This revelation, circulated on X (formerly Twitter), suggests that the effort should have stood if play had been permitted to continue.

The aftermath left Bayern manager Tuchel visibly shaken, reportedly on the brink of tears. The controversial call loomed large in his post-match emotions, serving as the focal point of his frustration following their Champions League exit.

"This is a disaster, Toni's (Antonio Rudiger) leg is probably deeper than Mazraoui. It's an absolute disaster," the Bayern boss said in an interview with DAZN.

"Imagine if Real Madrid let them keep running when they score their second goal. It would have been the same, the ball goes to Toni and the whistle is blown. The situation must be played out to the end. That's the rule. Especially when she's so close to the gate. Especially when it's so tight," Tuchel added.

"The assistant makes the first mistake, the referee makes the second mistake. He doesn't have to whistle, he can just wait and see.

That's what happened with the second goal. This is a violation of the rules," he added.

Officials are typically encouraged to hold off on making offside calls until the conclusion of the attacking phase, providing a chance to correct potential errors. However, the reasons for this standard not being adhered to in Madrid remain unclear.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Tuchel disclosed that the assistant referee had personally apologized to him for raising the flag prematurely in a sequence that could have altered the outcome of the game for his team.

"If it's offside, it's offside. But I think we made rules in football and the rules are if's not a clear offside - which it wasn't because I don't see it yet if it's offside or not - you have to keep playing.

If you go in the last minutes and you whistle like this, I think it's a big mistake. If it's offside or not you can check it, but if you don't check it, how can you see it?" Tuchel said.

"The second goal Rudiger is almost offside. If he whistles ok, but now there's a difference and this is a shame.

The linesman said to me I'm sorry, I made a mistake, I can't buy anything for that.

'm not the type of person who wants to blame a loss or win on the referee but it means you have to win because you win 2-1. I think if it's a rule, it's a rule," the Bayern manager added.

Paul Scholes weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that the linesman acted hastily in raising his flag. During his commentary on TNT Sports, Scholes remarked, "I'm not sure it's offside. For the linesman to put his flag up... he's too hasty. He's got to wait."

Looking ahead, Real Madrid will square off against Bayern's Bundesliga counterparts, Borussia Dortmund, in the upcoming Champions League final at Wembley Stadium next month.