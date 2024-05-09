Omar Abdullah Blames Opponents For 'Sabotaging' His Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 9 (IANS) NC's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat candidate and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday blamed his opponents for "sabotaging" his election campaign.

Abdullah on Thursday wrote a letter to the ECI asking it to direct authorities in the constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule.

His letter came after Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Divya D., wrote to the Additional District Magistrate seeking the rescheduling of various political activities in the area. She sought the postponement of a car rally from May 9 to May 18 and of a political rally in Rafiabad from May 10 to May 18 while no new date was provided for a May 12 gathering scheduled in Behrampora. Omar Abdullah was due to participate in these events

The SP had also sought the cancellation of a rally by Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference in Rafiabad which was to be addressed by local party workers. Lone is also contesting from Baramulla.

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on May 18, and polling will take place on May 20.

Reacting to the development, Omar Abdullah said on his X handle: "My opponents have been unnerved by the tremendous response my campaign is receiving throughout the North Kashmir. This move to sabotage my campaign in three important segments is further proof of their collective inability to match the response of the voters. They have taken to hiding behind the Administration which is going out of its way to help these BJP proxy candidates."

"I hope the @ECISVEEP will take note of this move by the administration to sabotage my campaign," he added.

Police sources said that the rescheduling was sought by the SP due to the ongoing cordon and search operation in the region.