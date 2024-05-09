Air Raid Alert Interrupts Zelensky, Metsola's Presser In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The joint press conference by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv was interrupted by an air raid alert.
This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
During the alarm, Zelensky asked Matsola how she felt, to which she replied that she was alarmed.
"And this is May 9. This is their (Russian - ed.) real attitude to the fight against Nazism. This is their reality," Zelensky commented. Read also:
After that, the press conference, which was held in the courtyard of the President's Office, was completed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola , arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, May 9.
Photo: President's Office
