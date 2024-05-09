Six-Day Streak For Dow In Danger

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps for 6th Straight Positive Session
Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 9, 2024
Stock futures declined on Thursday as a recent slate of disappointing earnings dampened investor sentiment.
Futures for the 30-stock index shed 85 points, or 0.2%, to 39,110.
Futures for the S&P 500 slid 8.5 points, or 0.2%, at 5,204.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dipped 38.5 points, or 0.2%, to 18,148.
A fresh batch of quarterly earnings reports came out below Wall Street's expectations, pushing stocks slightly lower in premarket trading.
Warner Bros Discovery shares slid 4.4% after reporting a miss on the top and bottom lines, while semiconductor company Arm lost more than 7.5% over lackluster revenue guidance. Airbnb pulled back more than 9% after a weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index perked 1.2%.
Oil prices climbed 66 cents to $79.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices took on 50 cents to $2,322.80 U.S. an ounce.
