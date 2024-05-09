(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps for 6th Straight Positive Session

Dow Hopeful of Extending Streak
Stocks Weighed by Tech Weakness
Futures Little Changed Following Dow's Longest Streak Since December
Dow Posts Longest Win Streak Since December







Six-Day Streak for Dow in Danger AdvertismentStock futures declined on Thursday as a recent slate of disappointing earnings dampened investor sentiment.Futures for the 30-stock index shed 85 points, or 0.2%, to 39,110.Futures for the S&P 500 slid 8.5 points, or 0.2%, at 5,204.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dipped 38.5 points, or 0.2%, to 18,148.A fresh batch of quarterly earnings reports came out below Wall Street's expectations, pushing stocks slightly lower in premarket trading.Warner Bros Discovery shares slid 4.4% after reporting a miss on the top and bottom lines, while semiconductor company Arm lost more than 7.5% over lackluster revenue guidance. Airbnb pulled back more than 9% after a weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index perked 1.2%.Oil prices climbed 66 cents to $79.65 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices took on 50 cents to $2,322.80 U.S. an ounce.

