Six-Day Streak For Dow In Danger


5/9/2024 9:13:34 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps for 6th Straight Positive Session

  • Dow Hopeful of Extending Streak
  • Stocks Weighed by Tech Weakness
  • Futures Little Changed Following Dow's Longest Streak Since December
  Dow Posts Longest Win Streak Since December Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 9, 2024

    Six-Day Streak for Dow in Danger
    Stock futures declined on Thursday as a recent slate of disappointing earnings dampened investor sentiment.
    Futures for the 30-stock index shed 85 points, or 0.2%, to 39,110.
    Futures for the S&P 500 slid 8.5 points, or 0.2%, at 5,204.25.
    Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dipped 38.5 points, or 0.2%, to 18,148.
    A fresh batch of quarterly earnings reports came out below Wall Street's expectations, pushing stocks slightly lower in premarket trading.
    Warner Bros Discovery shares slid 4.4% after reporting a miss on the top and bottom lines, while semiconductor company Arm lost more than 7.5% over lackluster revenue guidance. Airbnb pulled back more than 9% after a weak guidance overshadowed a first-quarter beat.
    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index perked 1.2%.
    Oil prices climbed 66 cents to $79.65 U.S. a barrel.
    Gold prices took on 50 cents to $2,322.80 U.S. an ounce.




