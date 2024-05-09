Vietnamese prime minister holds talks with senior Chinese legislator

(MENAFN) During his visit to Vietnam to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Zhang Qingwei, the visiting vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, expressed China's commitment to fostering the China-Vietnam community with a shared future. Zhang conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Highlighting the longstanding friendship between China and Vietnam as traditionally friendly neighbors, Zhang emphasized the deep-rooted camaraderie between the two nations, characterized by a history of mutual assistance, solidarity, and cooperation. He underscored China's willingness to uphold and strengthen this enduring bond, emphasizing the strategic significance of building a shared future for both countries.



In response, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed Vietnam's gratitude for the significant support extended by the Chinese party, state, and people during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and liberation. He affirmed Vietnam's commitment to nurturing the relationship with China, pledging to work together to implement the important agreements reached by the leaders of both parties.



Prime Minister Chinh reiterated Vietnam's readiness to collaborate with China in intensifying high-level exchanges, deepening practical cooperation, and advancing the mutual goal of building a robust Vietnam-China community with a shared future. The exchange between Zhang and Prime Minister Chinh reflects the mutual desire of both nations to strengthen bilateral ties and promote regional stability and prosperity through collaboration and mutual understanding.

