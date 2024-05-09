Urgency intensifies in South Africa 2 days following fatal building collapse

(MENAFN) The urgency intensified in South Africa as rescue efforts persisted into the third day following a devastating building collapse that left dozens unaccounted for in the city of George. Despite more than 50 hours of relentless search operations, hopes of finding survivors dwindled as rescuers struggled to locate any signs of life amidst the rubble.



The collapse, which occurred on Monday, claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, with the exact cause of the tragedy still under investigation. Efforts to uncover survivors faced a setback on Wednesday when operations briefly halted to investigate a mysterious "sound or tapping" emanating from beneath the shattered concrete slabs, as reported by George's mayor, Leon Van Wyk.



However, hopes for further rescues were overshadowed by the realization that the likelihood of survival diminishes significantly after the critical 72-hour window. Van Wyk acknowledged the grim reality, indicating that operations were transitioning from rescue to the "body recovering" phase, underscoring the urgency of the situation.



Of the 75 workers present at the construction site during the collapse, only 29 have been successfully extricated from the debris alive. Tragically, six individuals sustained life-threatening injuries, while 16 others remain in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the incident's impact.



Despite tireless efforts, the day brought little change in the overall tally of survivors and casualties. However, authorities later confirmed the recovery of another body, raising the death toll to eight. With 38 individuals still unaccounted for, the search for answers and closure continues amidst the devastation wrought by this tragic event.

