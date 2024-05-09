ED Opposes Interim Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Says Politicians Can't Claim Special Status

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Excise Policy Case, reported ANI are not entitled to any special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen and are as liable to be arrested and detained for committing offences as any other citizen, said the ED probe agency further said that no principle justified giving preferential treatment to a politician for campaigning over a farmer or a businessman pursuing their livelihood Read: Excise Policy case: ED, CBI get four days time to file reply on Manish Sisodia's bail plea“Grant of interim bail merely for political campaigning would militate against and will be discriminatory to the rule of equality as work/business/profession or activity of every citizen is equally important to him or her,” reported ANI, quoting ED's affidavit May 7, the Supreme Court said that it did not want the Delhi Chief Minister to perform official duties if he was granted interim bail in the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who also appeared for the probe agency in the apex court, vehemently opposed showing any leniency to Kejriwal because of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls Read: SC tells Arvind Kejriwal: 'If granted interim bail, we don't want you to perform official duties' -10 key pointsThe apex court is likely to hear the matter next week probe agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

On April 9, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Kejriwal's plea against his arrest. Subsequently, Kejriwal challenged the HC's judgement.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal in fresh trouble? Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe, cites AAP's funding from Khalistani groupsKejriwal contended that his arrest after the announcement of Lok Sabha was“motivated by extraneous considerations”.In addition to Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, and several others, including liquor businessmen have been arrested by the federal agencies in this case.

