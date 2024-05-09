China Rises After Trade Data

(MENAFN- Baystreet) China stocks rose Thursday as its imports surged past estimates and exports rose in line with expectations, while the broader Asia-Pacific market was mixed.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dropped 128.39 points, or 0.3%, to 38,073.98. real wages in Japan fell 2.5% year on year in March, marking a 24th straight month of decline.

Investors are looking for any signs of the“virtuous cycle” of increasing wages and prices envisioned by the Bank of Japan.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index regained 223.95 points or 1.2%, 18,537.81.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost recovered 34.34 points, or 1%, to 3,664.56.

China's imports climbed 8.4% in April, above a Reuters poll estimate of a 4.8% year-on-year rise. Exports rose 1.5% year-on-year in April in

U.S. dollar terms, meeting expectations.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index inched higher 1.42 points to 3,265.95.

In Korea, the Kospi index slid 32.91 points, or 1.2%, to 2,712.14.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index dumped 139.74 points, or 0.7%, to 20,560.77.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index let go of 36.31 points, or 0.3%, to 11,746.58.

In Australia, the ASX 200 lost 82.85 points, or 1.1%, to 7,721.64.









