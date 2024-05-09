Sierra Leone announces state of emergency over drug abuse

(MENAFN) In response to a growing crisis fueled by the spread of a deadly synthetic drug known as 'kush,' Sierra Leone has declared a "national emergency on drug abuse." The decision comes as health services and local communities grapple with the devastating impact of the substance, which reportedly contains human bones and has led to hundreds of deaths across the country.



The synthetic drug, 'kush,' is a potent mixture of chemical substances, including marijuana, fentanyl, and tramadol, among others. Highly addictive and readily available at a low cost, kush has proliferated throughout Sierra Leone in recent years, posing significant health risks to users. Reports indicate that the drug has been responsible for numerous fatalities, often resulting from organ failure and severe mental disorders, including permanent brain damage.



In an address to the nation, President Julius Maada Bio underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the urgent need to address the escalating crisis of drug addiction. Describing drug abuse as an "existential threat," President Bio highlighted the devastating impact of kush on individuals and communities, particularly among young people.



While the exact death toll attributed to kush remains unknown, reports from medical sources paint a dire picture of the situation. According to a BBC report, several hundred deaths, predominantly among young people, have been linked to kush use in the capital city of Freetown in recent months. Additionally, admissions related to kush at the country's sole psychiatric hospital have surged dramatically, increasing by nearly 4,000% between 2020 and 2023, with 1,865 individuals seeking treatment for kush-related issues.



The declaration of a national emergency underscores the government's commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by drug abuse and addiction in Sierra Leone. Efforts to combat the spread of kush and provide support to affected individuals and communities will require comprehensive strategies, including enhanced education, prevention, and treatment initiatives. As Sierra Leone confronts this public health crisis, collaborative efforts at local, national, and international levels will be essential to mitigate the devastating consequences of drug abuse and safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

