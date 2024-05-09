New Instrumental Album Ode To My Beloved Celebrates Rabindranath Tagore's 163Rd Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th May, 2024: Dive into the enchanting world of Rabindra Sangeet with #Odetomybeloved, a new instrumental album featuring five compositions by Rabindranath Tagore and a traditional classical piece on Raga Tilak Kamod, Presented by Krishna Kayal, a Blooper House Production and Produced by Sayandeep Roy, Meghdut Roychowdhury and Satrajit Sen. This musical experience, a tribute to the bard on his 163rd birth anniversary, explores eternal themes of love, longing, and desire.



Conceptualized by Satrajit Sen, Produced by Subhojit Ghosh and Music by Sayandeep Roy, this musical experience is meant as a tribute to the bard on his 163th birth anniversary. Sayandeep took this opportunity both as a challenge and to express himself musically. One will listen to the mandola, and find meaning to the emotions that they will feel. This will give listeners a unique experience. Come join this unforgettable journey exclusively on Salim Sulaiman musicâ€TMs YouTube channel and all audio platforms.



Released alongside these exquisite instrumental pieces is a special visual interpretation of the timeless â€œBhalobeshe Shokhiâ€. Starring Satrajit Sen and Richa Sharma, this music video brings to the screen the themes of loss, love and mourning, and of Tagoreâ€TMs deep faith in the immortality of feelings in the mortal realm of flesh and blood, through an enchantic allegorical stream of consciousness style narrative.



Rabindranath Tagore's legacy extends far beyond Bengal. He is the only non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature (1913), and his compositions are cherished by music lovers across the world. This instrumental rendition offers a fresh perspective on his work, inviting a global audience to connect with his profound emotions.



On this occasion, actress Richa Sharma said, "I'm incredibly honored to be a part of this project that celebrates the timeless works of Rabindranath Tagore. It's especially gratifying that the music was launched by Salim Sulaiman. We owe a debt of gratitude to Satrajit, whose vision and initiative made this entire project possible."



Speaking to the media, Satrajit Sen said, â€œRabindranath Tagore's music has always held a special place in my heart. Creating 'Ode to My Beloved' was a way to explore the depth of emotions within his compositions through a fresh instrumental lens. I'm grateful to this team of talented artists for bringing this vision to life. We're particularly grateful to Salim Sulaiman for lending their platform to showcase this unique instrumental interpretation of Tagore's timeless compositions.â€



The greatest challenge facing the team was to balance the narrative of the song and at the same time explore the vast ocean of interpretations that Rabindranath gives us. Director Ritwik Sinha, being the concept writer himself along with Arghya Kayal had a challenge on their hands. Their joint effort, with support and confidence from Satrajit Sen, gave them the opportunity to let their ideas flow.



The cinematography team led by Anik Chatterjee has managed to use colours, unique lighting and choreography to make sure audiences will be delighted to view each frame. Their craftmanship will allow viewers to draw parallel from the song while leaving a small intellectual vacancy, a vacancy that viewers will wonder about and fill for themselves. The images composed will leave the viewers to construct their own narrative while the emotions of Rabindranath Tagore remain intact. With Sayandeep Royâ€TMs mandola in the background, the experience heightens. This effort to find Tagoreâ€TMs essence through a lens is a Blooperhouse Studious venture, presented by Krishna Kayal and produced by Sayandeep Roy, Meghdut Roychowdhury and Satrajit Sen.



On this yearâ€TMs Rabindra Jayanti, be prepared to delve deeper into the world of an artist whose literary works transcend time. Rabindranathâ€TMs understanding and comprehension of human behavior is rivalled by few others. This team, inspired and instigated by the bard himself, takes this opportunity to shed light on just a few more among many secrets lying hidden within Tagoreâ€TMs body of works. Join us on this unforgettable journey! Let the music wash over you, and discover the emotions that lie within.

