Wedlock of older priest, minor ignites outrage in Ghana

(MENAFN) Ghanaian authorities have intervened in a contentious situation involving the marriage of a young girl to a 63-year-old traditional priest, sparking widespread outrage and calls for action from child rights organizations.



Naa Okromo, the underage bride, was reportedly married off to Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII in a traditional ceremony held in Nungua, a neighborhood in the capital city of Accra. Despite conflicting reports about her age, local media initially cited her age as 12 years old, highlighting the significant age gap between her and the elderly groom.



Footage of the traditional wedding circulated on social media, triggering condemnation and concern from various quarters, including the Girls Not Brides Ghana Partnership, an alliance of over 100 child rights organizations. Describing the incident as "worrying and disturbing," the coalition emphasized the detrimental impact of child marriage on young girls' rights and well-being.



In response to the public outcry, Ghanaian Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng provided clarification regarding Naa Okromo's age. Contrary to earlier reports, he stated that she is set to turn 16 in July, confirming her status as a minor under Ghanaian law. While acknowledging this, he underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding her rights and ensuring her protection.



As calls for legal action against the elderly priest mount, Minister Boateng urged patience, emphasizing that the matter is under careful consideration. While he refrained from preemptively ruling out the possibility of legal repercussions, he stressed the importance of due process and the need for thorough investigation before any definitive action is taken.



The case has reignited discussions about child marriage laws and enforcement mechanisms in Ghana, prompting renewed calls for stronger measures to prevent such occurrences and protect vulnerable minors from exploitation. As the authorities navigate this complex situation, the focus remains on upholding the rights and welfare of Naa Okromo and other children at risk of similar exploitation.

