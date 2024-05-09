Lulu Launches Thai Halal Food Promotion In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has announced the launch of the Thai Halal Food Promotion, a culinary celebration highlighting the vibrant flavours and rich cultural heritage of Thailand.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa, and Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Shaijan MO, took place at the D-ring Branch of Lulu Hypermarket, amid esteemed dignitaries from various sectors and officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Doha.

The collaborative effort between the Royal Thai Embassy, the Office of Commercial Affairs in Tehran under the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, and Lulu Hypermarket underscores the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties between Thailand and Qatar through food, culture, and tourism.

The Thai Halal Food Promotion aims to showcase a diverse range of Thai products and foster trade relations between the two nations. As part of the promotion, Lulu Hypermarket has launched a weeklong in-store promotion and online offers on over 1,000 products from Thailand, available across all Lulu stores in Qatar.

In his address, Ambassador of Thailand emphasised the significance of food diplomacy in bringing people together. He expressed gratitude to Lulu Hypermarket for serving as a bridge between Thailand and Qatar, offering an array of Thai products, including wellness items, to the Qatari market.

A spokesperson for Lulu Hypermarket reiterated the company's longstanding commitment to promoting Thai cuisine and products in Qatar. With over 20 years of organizing Thai Food Promotions, Lulu has played a pivotal role in popularizing Thai foods, fruits, and vegetables in collaboration with the Thai Trade Commission.

Thailand's reputation as the“Kitchen of the World” for its high-quality food products and innovations further strengthens the partnership between Lulu Group and Thailand. Lulu Group's dedication to procuring the best quality produc ts and offering them at affordable prices resonates with its mission to cater to diverse cultural tastes.

Additionally, Lulu Group also has an office in Thailand, May Exports (Thailand) Co., Ltd., situated on Sukhumvit Rd, Bangkok, further emphasizing its commitment to fostering strong ties with Thailand.

As one of the world's top agricultural and food exporters, Thailand prioritizes food security and safety, aligning with Lulu Group's commitment to international standards.

The Thai Halal Food Promotion not only celebrates the culinary delights of Thailand but also reaffirms Thailand's position as a global leader in the food supply chain.

Lulu Hypermarket invites the community to indulge in the Thai Halal Food Promotion, available at all Lulu Hypermarket outlets across Qatar until May 11. Customers can experience the essence of Thailand's flavours and hospitality at Lulu Hypermarket.