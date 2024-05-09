Germany urges Israel, Hamas to escalate efforts for Gaza ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Germany has issued a resounding call for both Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to intensify their diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a much-needed cease-fire in the war-torn region of Gaza. Kathrin Deschauer, Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson, emphasized the paramount importance of sustaining ongoing discussions aimed at achieving a viable resolution to the conflict. Such a resolution, she stressed, must prioritize the release of hostages and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered population.



At a press briefing held in Berlin, Deschauer underscored the urgent need for mutual engagement and dialogue between the conflicting parties. She articulated Germany's staunch support for any initiative that could facilitate the establishment of a humanitarian cease-fire. Such a cessation of hostilities, she asserted, would not only alleviate the immediate suffering of the people in Gaza but could also serve as a pivotal first step towards reinvigorating a broader political dialogue aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict.



In light of recent escalations, including the Israeli army's issuance of evacuation orders in eastern Rafah and the subsequent seizure of control over the Rafah crossing, Germany has expressed growing apprehension over the situation. Deputy Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Jochen Flasbarth, speaking before a gathering of EU development ministers in Brussels, reiterated Germany's deep concern regarding Israel's ground offensive in the southern Gazan city. He emphasized the imperative for all parties involved to prioritize dialogue and refrain from actions that could further exacerbate tensions and deepen the humanitarian crisis.



Germany's steadfast advocacy for diplomatic solutions and its unwavering commitment to upholding international norms and principles underscore its pivotal role in the ongoing efforts to broker peace and stability in the region.

