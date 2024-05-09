Anti-Money Laundering Market Surges Due To Stringent Regulations And Rising Financial Crimes

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Anti-Money Laundering Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Anti-Money Laundering Market size was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.92 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 17.89% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The real estate sector is a hotbed for money laundering due to its large transaction volumes and perceived anonymity. Criminals exploit this vulnerability to launder illegal funds, support terrorism, and evade taxes. Tracking money movement and identifying suspicious activities in multi-country property transactions is challenging.

Governments and regulators are addressing this issue by implementing new rules and policies. Public registers or registries providing accessible information on property ownership and beneficial ownership are being considered. This transparency will deter the use of real estate for money laundering. Disclosure of beneficial ownership information by real estate entities enhances transparency, allowing law enforcement to identify funding sources and curb the use of shell companies to mask real property ownership.

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



ACI Worldwide

BAE Systems

Nice Systems

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

SAS Institute

Fiserv

Dixtior

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

TransUnion

Wolter's Kluwer Limited Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War & Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine war has significant implications for the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market. Increased geopolitical tensions and sanctions can lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny and a stronger focus on financial crime prevention. Financial institutions may face greater pressure to enhance their AML compliance measures to avoid penalties and reputational damage. Additionally, AML technology providers may see increased demand for their solutions as businesses seek robust tools to detect and prevent illicit financial activities linked to the conflict.

The ongoing global economic slowdown has a complex impact on the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market. While financial institutions may reduce spending on AML solutions due to budget constraints, leading to slower adoption rates and fewer new clients for AML technology providers, regulatory scrutiny often increases during economic downturns as authorities become more vigilant about financial crime. This can drive demand for AML solutions as firms seek to strengthen their compliance measures and mitigate risks.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component:



Software Services

On The Basis of Deployment:



Cloud On-premise

On The Basis of Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

On The Basis of Product:



Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management Transaction Monitoring

On The Basis of End-use:



BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom Others

Key Regional Development

North America dominates the anti-money laundering market, holding a share exceeding 27% of the revenue. This region is highly impacted by money laundering and terrorist financing activities, and serves as a hub for AML solution providers. Money laundering presents a significant challenge in the United States, with the region being a prime target for criminals looking to exploit vulnerabilities in various industries due to its vast size and economic diversity. The region's sophisticated financial system, combined with the anonymity offered by digital transactions and complex corporate networks, creates an ideal environment for criminals to blend illicit funds with legitimate economic activities. The accessibility of the banking systems in the region serves as a primary factor for laundering money.

The European region is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period 2024 to 2032. This is driven by the increasing adoption of AML solutions by financial institutions in the UK, Germany, and France. These institutions are intensifying efforts to reduce money laundering and terrorist financing, driving up demand for AML solutions across the region.

Future Growth of the Market

The Anti-Money Laundering market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years due to several factors, including:



Rising global AML threats and increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Growing adoption of AI and machine learning in AML solutions for enhanced detection accuracy.

Increasing awareness of the importance of AML compliance among financial institutions. Expansion of the AML market to non-financial sectors like real estate and casinos.

Recent Developments

In April 2023: NICE Actimize launched SAM-10 as part of its AML suite of solutions. This AI-based AML transaction monitoring innovation utilizes multilayered analytics to better detect suspicious activity.

Key Takeaways



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Anti-Money Laundering market, including its current size, growth rate, segmentation, and key drivers.

By analyzing the rising global AML threats, regulatory scrutiny, and technological advancements, this report helps clients identify potential growth opportunities in the AML market.

The report provides insights into the impact of geopolitical events and economic slowdowns on the AML market, enabling clients to make informed decisions about their AML compliance strategies. This report keeps clients updated on the latest developments in the AML industry, including recent acquisitions and product launches, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition.

