Addleshaw Goddard Promotes Record Number to Partnership

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, 7th May, 2024: Addleshaw Goddard has promoted 26 lawyers to Partner, effective 1st May 2024. Over half of those in the firm's largest ever promotions round are women, taking the total number of partners across the international firm to 429.

The 26 new partners are based in the UK, Luxembourg, Paris, Dublin, and Dubai and represent each of the firm's four Groups – Corporate & Commercial, Disputes, Finance & Projects, and Real Estate –advising clients across all of the firm's six core sectors: Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, Real Estate, Retail & Consumer, and Transport.

The firm has been actively growing its partnership and in the past year has promoted and laterally recruited 63 new partners in the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Welcoming the new partners, Aster Crawshaw, Senior Partner, Addleshaw Goddard, said:

"It is a pleasure to recognise the achievements of these outstanding individuals from across our practices, sectors and locations.

"Our footprint continues to grow with nine new offices since 2019, including our recent office openings in Madrid, Berlin, and Riyadh. We continue to pursue partner recruitment very actively, but equally important to our growth strategy is ensuring we promote our home-grown talent to deliver the best results for our clients.

"Each of our new Partners has demonstrated a significant contribution to the firm across their specialist disciplines and sectors, and I look forward to seeing their careers go from strength to strength at Addleshaw Goddard."

Middle East expansion

The announcement follows a period of significant investment alongside securing new market share both globally and regionally. Specifically in the Middle East, Addleshaw Goddard has reported a steep growth trajectory over the last decade, with revenue growth having doubled during that time.

Moreover, the opening of the firm’s Riyadh office earlier this year will be essential to delivering regional income growth of 40% over the next five years.

Bridging expertise and local insights

Addleshaw Goddard currently has 24 partners and nearly 60 other fee-earners based full-time in the Middle East region.

The firm’s lawyers are permanently based in the Middle East, offering international expertise gained by working on complex and ground-breaking multi-jurisdictional transactions combined with deep-rooted local law experience.



Over the years, the firm has developed strong relationships with the region’s key government agencies, corporate entities, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and private individuals across multiple core sectors of the region’s economy.



Addleshaw Goddard’s Arabic-speaking local law team has over ten years' experience of liaising with the regulatory authorities in the Middle East and play an integral role in supporting the projects and transactions on which they are instructed. Their expertise means that Addleshaw Goddard are recognised as a team that is capable of advising on, completing and delivering projects and transactions that involve complex local law issues, where execution is heavily dependent on local law expertise and the ability to work collaboratively with local authorities.







