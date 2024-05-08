Selfdrive Sees 30% Surge in Car Rentals Post Rainfall

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, May 2024 - Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform, has reported a remarkable 30% increase in car rentals following the recent onset of rainfall in the region.

The company attributes this significant growth to several factors, with the ease of post-damage control offered by car rental services emerging as the top contributing factor. As rainfall prompts concerns about vehicle safety and maintenance, customers increasingly turn to rental vehicles as a reliable solution.

“At Selfdrive, we are commitment to hassle-free damage control ensures that customers can navigate through the elements with confidence, knowing that any potential damage to the vehicle will be swiftly addressed by the rental service. Our focus on providing easy post-damage control ensures that customers can enjoy a worry-free driving experience, regardless of the weather conditions,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae.

In addition to damage control, Selfdrive’s diverse fleet of well-maintained vehicles, easy accessibility, and commitment to customer satisfaction further contribute to the company's growth. As the largest mobility tech platform in the region, Selfdrive continues to set the standard for excellence in the car rental industry, offering customers unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether its a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.





