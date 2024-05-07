Russian Troops Kill One, Wound Four Residents Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and wounded four residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Monday, May 6.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On May 6, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Petrivka. Four people in the region were wounded during the day," he said.
Filashkin noted that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Read also:
