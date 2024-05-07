NHRC Signs Mou With Azerbaijan Institute Of Democracy And Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The State of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) singed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights, with the aim of opening up new prospects for future bilateral cooperation in a series of projects, including promoting the culture of human rights to the widest extend.

Chairperson of NHRC H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said the MoU is guided by the universally recognised principles of international human rights law and the Paris Principles, issued by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 relating to the Status of National Human Rights Institutions.

In her statements following her meeting with President of the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights H E Dr. Ahmad Shahidov, as part of a series of meetings held with high-level human rights leaders in the Azerbaijan, Al Attiyah noted both sides' aspirations to strengthen their constructive partnership, exchange their expertise and experiences, and improve their national and international performance. Her Excellency added that the MoU is the result of the committee and institute's joint interest in promoting humanity, equality, freedom of expression, rule of law, redressing the rights of affected persons, and volunteer work.

H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah highlighted the State of Qatar's efforts in supporting human rights and NHRC's role in that regard. Al Attiyah also noted Qatar's legislations, policies, and measures with regards to empowering women in Qatari society, including the state's ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

She pointed to the State of Qatar's progress in increasing job opportunities for Qatari women and supporting them professionally, with the aim of diversifying Qatari women's participation in the workforce, adding that the educational system is effectively reflecting this increase: a positive step on the path of empowering Qatari women.

She underscored the role of NHRC in complimenting the work of various state institutions and relevant authorities in empowering women at all levels, especially given the encouraging legislative environment.

The Chairperson of NHRC added that the committee will continue its efforts to ensure comprehensive protection and care for women to exercise their effective role in society.

She highlighted the establishment of the National Committee for the Affairs of Woman, Children, the Elderly and People with Disabilities to protect and promote the rights of these groups, in addition to following up on achieving the goals of relevant international agreements and covenants to which the state is party.

For his part, President of the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights H E Dr. Ahmad Shahidov said that both parties reviewed the development of human rights in their countries, particularly with regards to legislation, procedures, and institutions that promote and protect human rights.

He said that the two sides discussed the institute's proposal to organise a visit for Azerbaijani education leaders to Qatar in order to exchange experiences and learn more about ways to spread and educate about human rights.

Dr. Shahidov said that the two parties agreed to exchange experiences and partner on creating mechanisms to receive and tackle petitions and complaints as well as on cooperation with governmental and non-governmental institutions with regards to human rights. - QNA