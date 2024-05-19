(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Robbery leads to murder of elderly couple, son in Maladeniya | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Robbery leads to murder of elderly couple, son in Maladeniya
May 19, 2024

A robbery has led to the murder of an elderly couple and their son in Maladeniya.

The Police said that a relative of the victims was arrested over the murder.

According to the Police, the suspect had murdered an 80-year-old man, his 77-year-old wife and 42-year-old son at their house in Maladeniya, Mirigama.

The Police had stopped the suspect while he was travelling on a bicycle after committing the crime.

According to the Police, money a jewellery were found in the possession of the suspect.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had committed the crime and that he was related to the victims. (Colombo Gazette)