All Emirates Check In Facilities In Dubai Are Now Certified Autism Centers

Dubai: Emirates

has received the official Certified Autism CenterTM Designation plaques for all four of its Dubai Check In facilities - Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store in DIFC, Emirates Cruise Check In - Port Rashid, Emirates Cruise Check In - Dubai Harbour and Emirates City Check-In Ajman, as well as for the Emirates' dedicated hub in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The certification plaques were awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to acknowledge that Emirates facilities in Dubai have taken significant steps towards making travel more inclusive and accessible to neurodiverse customers, meeting criteria required for a comfortable and supported travel experience.

Presented by Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES; the plaques were formally received by Mohammed Mattar, Emirates DSVP Airport Services and his team, alongside representatives from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

As part of the designation, Emirates employees at the various facilities underwent specialized training on autism and sensory awareness, to equip them with the understanding and skills to address needs of autistic travellers or those with sensory sensitivities, along with their families. Comprehensive facilities audits were conducted across the locations, measuring all sensory inputs in public areas such as sound levels, lighting, and potential sights and smells to develop sensory guides, empowering travellers to make informed decisions and choose the environment that best suits their needs and preferences.

Emirates' City Check-Ins across Dubai offer a seamless and stress-free pre-airport experience in convenient and easily accessible locations, where Emirates customers can check in for flights up to 24 hours in advance, drop off luggage between four and 24 hours before departure, and choose between agent-assisted check-ins, robot-assisted check-ins, or self-service kiosks, allowing a more relaxed travel experience.

