Abhishek Kumar Wants To Overcome His Claustrophobia With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Kumar, who was seen in the Top 2 of 'Bigg Boss 17', said he's doing the 14th edition of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' because he wants to overcome claustrophobia, which is a fear of closed spaces.

Asked about the reason for jumping from one reality show to another, Abhishek told IANS:“Because I have a phobia and I need to overcome that.”

Working with Rohit Shetty on the stunt-based reality show is a bonus.

"Plus, Rohit Shetty is such a big name and a director, I want to work with him. It will also be an adventurous trip,” he said.

So what makes him different from other contestants participating in the show?

“It is probably my nature to not give up, and the fact that I listen and then perform maybe that sets me apart from others,” he said.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', which will air on Colors, also includes contestants such as Shilpa Shinde, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and Aditi Sharma, to name a few.