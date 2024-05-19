Eight People Injured In Kharkiv District Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kharkiv district; according to preliminary data, eight people were injured, including an emergency medical technician.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“The number of victims has increased to eight people. Among the injured is an emergency medical technician and a damaged ambulance,” the statement reads. Read also: Russian
army fired 459 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours, one wounde
Earlier, the head of the RMA informed about the explosion in Kharkiv.
As reported earlier, one person was killed and 11 were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day.
