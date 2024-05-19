Exercise Your Right To Vote To Elect The Govt You Want: Sunil Gavaskar To Mumbaikars

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Celebrities have called on Mumbai residents to exercise their right to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Monday, May 20.

Former Indian national cricket team captain, Sunil Gavaskar, conveyed a message through a video, saying, "This is a request to all of you who are eligible to vote: go and exercise your vote on May 20 in Mumbai."

"This is a wonderful opportunity for all of you to elect the government that you want. Good luck and God bless," Gavaskar added, emphasising the significance of voting.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also urged people to exercise their right to vote.

Polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held on 13 seats -- Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik and Bhiwandi.

Results for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.