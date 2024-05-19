Olympic Trials: Selection Committee To Decide On May 21 What's Best For Wrestling, Says WFI Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The selection committee will decide whether to hold trials -- to determine the final participants of the 2024 Paris Olympics -- or not, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh told IANS.

"Whatever decision the selection committee will take, we will abide by that. Whether to hold trials for the Olympics or not , it is up to the committee to decide what is best for the wrestlers and our country in Paris," Sanjay Singh added.

Earlier, a couple of women wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics, had requested the WFI not to subject them to selection trials, saying that every single step they take and every little thing they do from now on will have a bearing on India's medal chances at the Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat had also pleaded with the federation to announce their official trials format, with two months left in the summit event.

At 2024 Games, India will have six wrestlers in its contingent with five quotas coming through women. Aman Sehrawat and Nisha Dahiya took India's number of quotas to six at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey.

Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg category, Antim Panghal in 53kg, Anshu Malik in 57kg and Reetika Hooda in 76kg category had already qualified for Paris Games at different qualifying events.