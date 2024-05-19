EU blames Israeli radicals

(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has strongly condemned what he termed as "unchecked attacks" by Israeli extremists on humanitarian aid convoys destined for Gaza. Borrell's remarks come in the wake of an incident where a convoy, carrying essential supplies for Gaza, was reportedly ransacked near Hebron after being rerouted through Israel due to the recent Israeli offensive in Rafah, located on the border between Gaza and Egypt.



Expressing his outrage on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Borrell called on Israeli authorities to put an end to such operations and to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable. He emphasized the urgent need to ensure the safe passage of aid convoys to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are facing dire humanitarian conditions.



Borrell's condemnation echoes similar sentiments expressed by United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who denounced the attack on the aid convoy during a White House press briefing. Sullivan described the incidents as "total outrages" and emphasized the United States' firm stance against such acts of aggression, labeling them as "completely and utterly unacceptable."



As concerns mount over the safety and security of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, the international community, including the European Union and the United States, is calling for swift action to prevent further attacks and to safeguard the delivery of essential assistance to the vulnerable population in Gaza.

