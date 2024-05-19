Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 75-year-old man was injured as a result of a recent enemy shelling of a suburb of Kherson.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“He is currently hospitalized with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a shrapnel chest wound. The victim's condition is assessed as moderate,” the statement said. Read also:
Two killed in Russian strikes on 12 settlements in Kherson
region
At the time of the shelling by the Russian invaders, the man was on the street.
As reported, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that Russian troops had attacked 12 settlements in the region yesterday, killing two people.
