President Ilham Aliyev: Opening Of Giz Galasi Hydroelectric Complex And Commissioning Of Khudafarin Hydroelectric Complex Are Historic Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening of the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex and thecommissioning of the“Khudafarin” hydroelectric complex arehistoric events, Azernews reports, citingPresident Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the"Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi"hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to all Iranianexperts, workers and friends who participated in the constructionof this huge facility.