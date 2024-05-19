One Person Killed And 11 Wounded In Kharkiv Region Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 11 injured in shelling over the past day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Sinegubov, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Kharkiv and its surroundings, as well as 7 settlements of the region, were under fire.

In particular, 6 people were injured in the regional centre as a result of a strike by a KAB on the Shevchenkivskyi district, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was also a hit to an open area on the outskirts of Kharkiv, with no casualties.

In Vovchansk, a private house was damaged by shelling, a 60-year-old woman was killed and two women and two men were wounded.

In addition, a 60-year-old man was wounded in Ukrainske village of Chuhuiv district as a result of shelling.

In the village of Ruski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, the invaders shelled an open area with multiple rocket launchers, no one was injured.

In Kupiansk district, a house in the village of Prykolotne burned down as a result of UAV shelling, and a private house, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged in the village of Kurylivka.

A private house in Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, was also damaged by shelling.

Sineubov informed that a total of 10,314 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 12 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector over the day, and 11 in the Kupiansk sector.

